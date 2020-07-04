Socially distant Fourth of July festitivies in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -The Fourth of July festivities will be a little different this year due to COVID-19, and Kenton County officials made sure that the Fourth of July festivities meet the social distancing guidelines.
The parade started at 11 a.m. Saturday and went from Summit View Academy and was extended to Simon Kenton High School.
Vito’s Fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. and will not feature low-level specialty items, which are only seen at Memorial Park.
The show will focus on “high burst” shells that residents can see from afar, so residents can watch from home.
No events are planned at Memorial Park, but if those who feel like they cannot see the fireworks from home can go to Memorial Park and Towne Center at limited capacity.
Organizers encourage those who head to that area to watch the fireworks from their cars. Those who leave their cars should practice social distancing.
