2-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills injures 4

Four people were sent to area hospitals as a result of the crash. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
July 4, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 8:54 PM

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Four people were taken to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of May Street around 4 p.m.

Authorities said the victims were transported to UC Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A witness at the scene told police the two cars were racing or had a road rage incident.

However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

