2-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills injures 4

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Four people were taken to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash happened in the 2500 block of May Street around 4 p.m.
Authorities said the victims were transported to UC Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
A witness at the scene told police the two cars were racing or had a road rage incident.
However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
