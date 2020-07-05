Boone County deputies searching for missing for 28-year-old in possible manic state

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Boone County deputies are searching for a 28-year-old man who was last seen Friday.
Joshua M. Lively was last seen on a red mountain bike. Deputies say they do not know where he was headed to.
His family says he is possibly paranoid, delusional, manic, and has not taken his medication in several days.
Deputies say Lively has brown hair and green eyes, weighs about 205 pounds, and is about five feet and seven inches tall. He was last seen wearing a royal blue colored shirt, a shell necklace, blue sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and a purple and gray hoodie tied around his waist.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.