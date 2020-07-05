Cleveland had 22 total shootings, 3 homicides, 1 stabbing, and 1 hit-skip over Fourth of July weekend

“Gun violence and violent crime is on the rise. This holiday weekend specifically, the city of Cleveland has seen a large number of incidents involving shootings and tragically, three people killed. There is no excuse for this violent activity and police are actively pursuing the perpetrators. We remind citizens to do their part. If you see something, say something. Anyone with crime tips is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided via crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.”