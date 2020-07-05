COVID-19 testing sites to go to in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Several COVID-19 testing sites will be opening this week Hamilton County due to the spike in cases.
Anyone can get tested, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The National Guard will be providing no-cost pop-up testing sites, Hamilton County officials said.
Hamilton County Public Health and the Cincinnati Health Department helped set up walk-up and drive-through testing sites throughout the county’s areas of concern.
Testing sites took place last week in the Forest Park Area.
Those who want to get tested this week can visit:
- Lifespring Christian Church here in North College Hill from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
- Former Remke on Delhi Pike from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Colerain Public Works on Springdale Road from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
For more information, head to HCPH.org.
