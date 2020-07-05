1 flown to hospital after Butler Co. crash, dispatch says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A two-car crash in Madison Township Sunday evening resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital by Care Flight helicopter, according to Butler County Dispatch.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Middletown Eaton Road and Elk Creek Road. Dispatch says they first received the call around 6:32 p.m.
The incident was a head-on collision between a Dodge Ram and a sedan of unspecified make and model, dispatch says.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS first responders arrived at the scene with at least one person trapped inside one of the vehicles, according to dispatch.
Initially Care Flight was called to fly two individuals to the hospital, but dispatch could only confirm one was taken. That person was taken to Atrium Medical Center.
No word was given on the extent or nature of injuries sustained in the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
