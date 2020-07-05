Goshen house a total loss in early morning fire, Fire Captain says

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A house in Goshen is a total loss after a fire occurred, Goshen Fire Department Captain Robert Rose said.
The captain says they got the call about it around 7 a.m. for a fire that happened in the 5800 Rose Lane Sunday.
Captain Rose says when firefighters arrived, the one occupant who was in the one-story house was already outside.
No one was injured, Captain Rose said.
Firefighters got the fire under control around 7:25 a.m., the captain said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
