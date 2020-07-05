Goshen house a total loss in early morning fire, Fire Captain says

A house in Goshen is a total loss after a fire occurred Sunday. (Source: The Goshen Fire Department)
July 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 11:08 AM

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A house in Goshen is a total loss after a fire occurred, Goshen Fire Department Captain Robert Rose said.

The captain says they got the call about it around 7 a.m. for a fire that happened in the 5800 Rose Lane Sunday.

Captain Rose says when firefighters arrived, the one occupant who was in the one-story house was already outside.

No one was injured, Captain Rose said.

Firefighters got the fire under control around 7:25 a.m., the captain said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

