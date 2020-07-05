Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 596 new cases, 6 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Sunday morning update has been provided by the Indiana State Department of Health on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, 596 new positive cases have been reported in Indiana Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 48,008.
In addition, six new deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed by the ISDH Sunday. This brings the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus to 2,500 as of Sunday morning.
9,510 new administered tests were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number tested to at least 521,722 according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 7,254 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19, and 1,526 total patients have been admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
A total of 36,475 recovered patients have been reported in the state of Indiana, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana to 77.8 percent Sunday morning.
