Man dies from head trauma due to fireworks in Mt. Healthy, Police Chief says

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) -A man is dead after being struck in the head by fireworks in Mt. Healthy, Mt. Healthy Police Chief Col. Vincent Demasi said.
The chief says officers were called to Adams Road around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a 63-year-old man suffering from a head injury.
Officers found that he was suffering from extensive head trauma due to being struck, said Chief Demasi.
He died at the scene, said, Chief Demasi.
The chief says the Hamilton County Bomb squad confiscated the fireworks.
No one has been arrested at this time.
Chief Demasi says this is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.