Mt. Healthy police investigate 1-year-old death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A 1-year-old died Saturday morning after police were called to the report of an unresponsive child, Mt. Healthy Police Chief Col. Vincent Demasi said.
Chief Demasi says officers were called to Clovernook Avenue around 9 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the 1-year-old not breathing. Chief Demasi said.
The toddler was transported to Children’s Hospital where the he was pronounced dead, Chief Demasi said.
Officers cannot confirm how the toddler died.
Police are still investigating.
