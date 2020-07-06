Businesses, chamber of commerce preparing for mask mandate ahead of Thursday launch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As the date approaches when Cincinnati’s mask mandate takes effect—July 9—local businesses are stocking up, and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is helping.
The chamber’s restart kits are provided in collaboration with Procter & Gamble, CVG and Brain Brew Whiskey.
They’re available to any Cincinnati business for free up to a certain limit.
The kits, according to Chamber Sr. VP and COO Brendon Cull, contain masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Companies are eligible for one kit per 25 employees. Once everything is confirmed, the kits can be picked up at Brain Brew Whiskey in Newtown.
“They were making bourbon a few months ago,” Cull said of Brain Brew. “Now they’re making hand sanitizer for people and everybody came together to make this free for businesses in Cincinnati.”
Cincinnati City Council passed the mask ordinance last week.
The ordinance requires masks to be worn in the City of Cincinnati “when entering, exiting, or waiting in an indoor line to enter a place of business that is open to the public, and while inside a place of business in the areas within the place of business that are accessible to, and are intended for the use of, the public.”
Businesses must have employees who interact with the public wear a mask unless they are in situations where the Ohio Department of Health says face coverings aren’t required.
The ordinance says businesses may refuse customers if they do not wear a mask.
In short, though there are exceptions, most people will have to don a mask when they go into a building within the city limits.
Cull explained the emphasis should be on compliance.
“What’s more important than the ordinance or the mandate itself is that every individual who is going out in public put their mask on,” he said.
“If we want to get things back to normal quickly, if we want to get our economy up and running quickly, if we want to get our kids back in school, if we want to go back to things we love to do in this community, the surest way that we can do that is that you put your mask on when you go out in public.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.