Butler Co. mother of six fears for family after fire destroys home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Ross Township mother of six is in need of a place to live after a fire ripped through her home two weeks ago.
Rebecca Sims was fighting back tears while she spoke with FOX19 NOW on Monday. She says her family is devastated by the loss of their rental home.
The single mother says two of her children are special needs and are having a really hard time adapting.
“It’s still a lot. Everything’s gone, and I can’t explain to them why they can’t have their toys,” said Smith.
Sims works full-time but is concerned her paycheck will not cover everything the family lost in the fire. She says her six children need all-new clothes and toys. She also says she’s worried she won’t have enough money to feed her family.
Sims explains she was overwhelmed when she learned her house was on fire while she was at work. She says a fire advocate helped get the family a hotel, but she doesn’t know what their future holds.
"After next week, I'm not sure where we're gonna go or how we're even going to cover the expenses of money," said Sims.
According to the mother, her oldest son, one of her special-needs children, has been to the hospital twice since they lost their home. During our interview, he got emotional and was comforted by his mother and baby sister.
“It’s hard for him to cope with losing everything, and all he keeps saying is he wants to go home, but there’s not a home for him to go to,” Sims said.
According to the Ross Township Fire Department, a child playing with matches caused the fire. No charges have been filed against the Sims family, but officials say the child who played with the matches will be required to attend a juvenile fire-setters program.
Sims says the children were with a babysitter when it happened and that it was an accident.
"I don't know if they had been up there prior and did it or what happened," said Sims.
Sims is hoping to find her family a new home soon but says house hunting has been difficult during the coronavirus because of the pandemic’s guidelines.
“It’s hard right now to try to find anything,” said Sims.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family as they recover from losing their home.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.