Coroner’s office identifies 2 dead in Butler Co. crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people died Sunday evening and another was flown to a local hospital by Care Flight after a crash in Madison Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday afternoon the Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Fransheskaly Burgos Colon and 19-year-old Paoly Sierra Ferreras, both of Middletown.
Including Sunday’s victims, five people have now died in fewer than 24 hours on Greater Cincinnati roads.
Sunday’s crash occurred at the intersection of Middletown Eaton Road and Elk Creek Road.
Butler County Dispatch said they first received the call around 6:32 p.m. The time-of-deaths for both Colon and Ferreras are listed as 8:38 p.m. on the coroner’s report.
The incident was a head-on collision between a Dodge Ram and a sedan of unspecified make and model, dispatch confirmed immediately afterwards.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Madison Township Fire and EMS first responders arrived at the scene to find two occupants of one of the vehicles, Colon and Ferreras, dead.
Another occupant of the same vehicle was taken by Care Flight helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, the sheriff’s office says.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and, according to the sheriff’s office, refused treatment.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
