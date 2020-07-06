COVID hospitalizations returning to springtime peaks in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported Monday 837 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number represents a spike from Sunday’s count of 730 hospitalizations.
Reporting could have been impacted by the holiday weekend, accounting for the spike. However, Monday’s number continues a trend of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, a trend that follows — and sheds partial light upon — Ohio’s recent rise in confirmed cases.
After Ohio’s case numbers climbed during the pandemic’s March ramp-up, they hit their lowest point June 14, according to DOH data. Case numbers began rising again afterwards.
The state’s testing positivity rate did the same, jumping from a 7-day average of 3.5 percent in the middle of June to over 6 percent at present, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which is confirmed by DOH data.
Monday Ohio reported 805 new cases. Its 21-day average of new daily cases has risen from below 500 in the middle of June to 780 at present. Several days last week saw over 1,000 new cases reported.
An increase in testing could account for rising case numbers, though health experts and the White House’s own reopening roadmap warn a testing positivity rate above 3 percent indicates the virus exists at an unsustainable level. (The U.S. positivity rate stands at 7.5, according to Johns Hopkins, while the rate of hot spots like Arizona are above 20.)
Still, if the additional cases are among young persons, those deemed not-at-risk or those who present with minor or no symptoms, those cases could conceivably carry less weight from a public health perspective.
The rise in hospitalizations, which comes as expected 10-15 days following the rise in cases, indicates otherwise. (A hospitalization implies a symptomatic case.)
Current ICU visits are up as well. They bottomed out at 201 on June 21. As of Monday, they are back up to 267.
Mortality figures remain low. Ohio’s 21-day average of newly reported deaths stands at 17, with 16 reported Monday.
Still, lags in reporting and lags in the natural progression of the disease — deaths lag ICU admissions, ICU admissions lag hospitalizations, hospitalizations lag test results, test results lag disease onset dates — mean a true picture of Ohio’s COVID-19 surge might not become clear for several more weeks.
Meanwhile, in Hamilton County DOH data indicates a surge in cases but not necessarily (or yet) a surge in hospitalizations. In the City of Cincinnati, COVID hospitalizations have stayed in the 30-40 range since May, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.
