Deadly crash closes NB I-75 lanes in Boone County, sheriff’s office says

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - At least one person is dead after a crash on northbound I-75 in Walton, Kentucky, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
This crash happened between the Walton and Richwood exits, Boone County dispatch said.
Two lanes of northbound I-75 at mile marker 175 are closed right now, the sheriff’s office said.
This is already the second deadly crash in Boone County on Monday.
Around 9 a.m., dispatch said Westbound 275 is closed between KY-8 and US-50 due to a double fatal crash.
