Deadly crash closes NB I-75 lanes in Boone County, sheriff’s office says
This crash happened between the Walton and Richwood exits, dispatch said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | July 6, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 11:32 AM

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - At least one person is dead after a crash on northbound I-75 in Walton, Kentucky, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash happened between the Walton and Richwood exits, Boone County dispatch said.

Two lanes of northbound I-75 at mile marker 175 are closed right now, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office said the two right hand lanes of I-75 northbound are closed. (Source: WXIX)

This is already the second deadly crash in Boone County on Monday.

Around 9 a.m., dispatch said Westbound 275 is closed between KY-8 and US-50 due to a double fatal crash.

