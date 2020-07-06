First Alert Weather Days Ahead: Feels like temps near 100 degrees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heat and humidity will crank up this week, with little chances for rain through Friday.
Monday afternoon we will once again see temps in the low and mid 90′s.
Plus, a weak disturbance to the south, in with the increased humidity, will most likely kick off a few showers and thunderstorms after 3pm but this will not be beneficial rain as much of it will run off.
While severe weather is not likely, heavy rain can be expected from any storm that manages to go up over the next several days.
The rest of the week will see temps in the low 90′s with thunder chances each day.
A cold front will approach by the end of the week and send high temps back into the upper 80′s with chances for rain and thunder through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.