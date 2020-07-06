GE Aviation wins $100m Air Force contract for F-15 engines

EVENDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - GE Aviation has won a $101.3 million Air Force contract to produce engines for the branch’s Boeing-made F-15EX fighter jets, according to a GE Aviation spokesperson.
Work on the F110 turbofan engines will take place at the company’s Evendale headquarters as well as eight other facilities across the United States, the spokesperson said.
According to the Department of Defense, work on the engines is expected to be completed in November 2022.
The contract includes delivery of the engines as well as spares and system monitoring computers.
The DOD release does not specify how many engines GE Aviation will deliver.
Congress authorized the F-15EX program last year with the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, according to website Air Force Technology.
Boeing received the aircraft and weapon system modernization contract in January 2020. Air Force Magazine reports the NDAA’s allocation of $1.1 billion for the first eight F-15s is a “down payment” on an eventual 144 aircrafts.
According to the GE Aviation spokesperson, the F110 engine family is both versatile, being used in the F-14, F-15 and F-16, and tested, having surpassed 10 million flight hours in 2019.
News of the contract is surely welcome to the company, which has announced hundreds of layoffs since the start of the year due to the coronavirus, though GE Aviation was identified as the likely recipient in January when the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center announced the Boeing contract.
