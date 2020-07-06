Grand jury adds murder charge to third suspect in Riah Milton case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man arrested in June in connection with the shooting death of Riah Milton has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury.
Tyree Cross, 25, is charged with one count each of murder, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, having weapons under a disability and grand theft of a motor vehicle as well as two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.
When Cross was booked into Butler County Jail on June 26, the charges against him were complicity to murder, aggravated robbery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office officials previously said two teens lured Milton to Liberty Township on June 9 in order to steal the victim’s car.
They then shot Milton several times during the course of the robbery, officials said.
Milton’s body was left in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Road.
Kaleb Marshall Tooson, 18, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery, and a 14-year-old girl was arrested on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.
