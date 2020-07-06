Great Parks receives $5k grant from REI Co-op for Accessible Canoe/Kayak Launch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Great Parks of Hamilton County has been awarded a $5,000 grant from REI Co-op that will help support the installation of an accessible canoe and kayak launch on Winton Lake in Winton Woods.
The launch will provide paddlers, including individuals with disabilities, safer and easier access to the lake.
“Currently it can be a struggle for the guests to get in and out of the boats in the current launch area,” said Great Parks Grant Manager Kara Schirmer. “And individuals with disabilities cannot really utilize the launch without assistance. So, this launch will have railings and a slide board system to help the user get in and out of the water without a whole lot of effort.”
They are hoping the ramp will be completed by the early boating season of next year.
Great Parks installed the same launch at Miami Whitewater Forest in 2016.
REI actively works with nonprofits across the country.
“We are just grateful for REI’s support We are glad to help them fulfill their mission to connect people to the outdoors,” Schirmer said. “We really just want to make parts accessible to everyone and provide better access to lakes and rivers for people of all abilities.”
