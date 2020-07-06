Heat and humidity on the rise over the next several days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heat and humidity will crank up this week, with downpour chances for rain through Friday.
Monday afternoon we will once again see temps in the low and mid 90′s with downpours possible at any given time.
While severe weather is not likely, heavy rain can be expected from any storm that manages to go up over the next several days.
The rest of the week will see temps in the low 90′s with thunder chances each day. The heat index will be at 100 degrees or higher during the middle part of the week.
A cold front will approach by the end of the week and send high temps back into the upper 80′s with chances for rain and thunder through the weekend.
