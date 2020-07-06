MLB writer: Reds schedule ‘best’ in baseball

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds will begin their 2020 “championship” season—the club’s word—with a 6:40 p.m. game at Great American Ball Park against the Detroit Tigers on July 24.
President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams announced the full 60-game season schedule as well as a pair of exhibition games Monday alongside Major League Baseball’s schedule release.
The Reds’ exhibition games, also against the Tigers, will be played July 21 at 6:40 p.m. and July 22 at 6:10 p.m., both at Great American Ball Park.
Nine of the team’s first 12 games are at home.
MLB.com reporter Mark Sheldon tweeted the Reds have the easiest strength of schedule over the first two weeks in baseball, with their teams having a combined .437 winning percentage in 2019.
Fellow MLB.com writer Mike Petriello called the Reds overall schedule “the best” in baseball, with 33 percent of their games coming against Tigers, Pirates and Royals, who went a combined 175-310 last year.
The revised 60-game MLB schedule will see each team play 40 games against intra-division opponents as well as 20 games against their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division, according to an MLB release. That accounts for the Reds playing AL Central teams so often.
Each club will have six off days in the schedule from July 24-September 27, MLB says.
The team also announced tickets originally issued for 2020 regular season home games are no longer valid.
“The Reds are offering fans holding tickets for games originally scheduled for the 2020 regular season the option to apply the value of those tickets towards tickets for the 2021 season or receive a refund,” the club said Monday.
Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Reds or Tickets.com for originally scheduled Reds 2020 regular season home games should visit reds.com/tickets for options and more information.
