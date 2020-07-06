Ohio extending unemployment benefits for up to 20 weeks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some Ohioans could receive an additional 20 weeks of unemployment benefits, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced on Monday.
Those who have used their maximum 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and the 13 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) are eligible for the Extended Benefits (EB), according to the ODJFS.
Ohioans, who are eligible for these extended benefits, will be contacted soon, according to ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall.
“We will soon begin notifying individuals who may qualify for this additional assistance to instruct them how to apply,” said Hall. “Although high unemployment rates are never welcome news, we are happy that we can offer this extra support for Ohioans who are unemployed through no fault of their own and who are having difficulty finding work.”
If you have used all your regular unemployment benefits, the ODJFS said you might be able to receive PEUC.
If your PEUC has been fully used then you might be eligible for EB, according to the ODJFS.
For anyone who has gone through all three resources, that person might be able to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the ODJFS said on Monday.
These extra 20 weeks became available because Ohio’s insured unemployment rate was higher than the necessary minimum, the ODJFS said.
