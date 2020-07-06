West Chester police union leaders reject special meeting request for no-confidence vote in chief

“The Executive Board of West Chester FOP Lodge 186 is aware of recent statements to the media from some members of the Lodge requesting an emergency meeting of the Lodge for the purpose of taking a no confidence vote in the Chief of Police. After thoughtful consideration of the members’ request, the Executive Board determined not to hold an emergency meeting, but expects the matter involving the Township’s investigation into allegations against Chief Herzog to be fully discussed at the Lodge’s next regular scheduled meeting,” the union said in a statement emailed to FOX19 NOW at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 4.