Woman killed in Boone Co. crash identified as NKU musical theatre student

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman who died in a crash Monday morning has been identified as a local college student.
Deputies said Allyson Davis, 21, of Banner, Kentucky died in the wreck. According to investigators, it happened on Interstate-75 near the 175 mile marker around 9:30 a.m.
According to deputies, Davis was driving northbound on I-75 when she lost control of her car after driving through water. Her vehicle then spun out of control, they said, and ended up lodged under a semi-truck’s trailer.
Investigators said Davis died at the scene, while the driver of the truck was not injured.
The Northern Kentucky School of the Arts and NKU SOTA Theatre + Dance posted about Davis on Facebook Monday night, identifying her as an NKU student:
"We are deeply saddened that one of our students, Ally Davis, passed away this morning in a car accident. She was a wonderful young lady and it is an understatement that we will miss her greatly.
“Ally was a senior Musical Theatre student. She recently was the lead in Tick Tick Boom! and Little Buttercup in HMS Pinafore at NKU. She was destined for a strong vocal career in theatre with a glorious singing voice.
“Her talent was only matched by the size of her heart and her infectious smile which could light up any room. Ally was loved by her classmates and a true friend through the best and hardest of times. The dedication to which she pursued her craft was an inspiration to all of us.
“In class, on stage, or passing in the hallways, Ally made you feel as if you’d been friends for a lifetime. She represents the best in all of us, and we will forever be lucky to have enjoyed her artistry, friendship, and love of life.”
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly crash.
