Butler County Sheriff: ‘I am not going to be the mask police’

“We certainly do NOT want to go back to being shut down. HEALTHY PEOPLE ARE GOOD FOR BUSINESS IN BUTLER County!!! Public health supports businesses, we want people to have jobs and be able to pay their bills and buy food for their children - that is all a part of health and being healthy. It is so important that we practice physical distancing (don’t be in crowded places), wear a mask (keep your droplets to yourself), and keep our hands clean so that we do not have to go back to bring restricted,” a news release from the BCGHD said.