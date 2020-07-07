St. Bernard police asking for info in case of woman hit, left for dead on I-75

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a Tri-State woman killed last month while walking along Interstate-75 want answers.
Megan Smith, 23, was hit and left for dead south of the Norwood Lateral on I-75 on June 27 sometime around 3:45 a.m.
“How could you? How could you hit our baby and leave her on that road to die by herself?” Smith’s stepmother, Tammy Smith said. “How could you do this?”
Smith’s family says she is from Tennessee but was in Cincinnati with her boyfriend.
“My child was amazing,” Smith’s father, Bobby Smith said. “She really loved just about everyone she met.”
Smith was a dental assistant and dreamed one day of becoming dental hygienist, her family says. Now that dream is gone.
Police say there are some leads in the case, but they need more information to further the investigation. It remains unclear, for example, exactly how much time transpired between the collision that killed Smith and the moment she was found.
“I just don’t know how someone could do that and live with themselves,” Bobby said. “I mean, she just turned 23. She was 23 for four hors before she was hit.”
“I could not live with this guilt if it was me,” Tammy added. “I don’t know if anyone can.”
The family is hoping someone comes forward with the information police need.
“I don’t know if you can see this,” Tammy said speaking to FOX19 NOW on camera, “but this was the light of our life. I just want someone to come forward. Please.”
St. Bernard police are encouraging the public to call them with information at (513) 242-2727. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.