Cincinnati Zoo celebrating Kris the cheetah’s birthday with virtual party

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s a special day at the Cincinnati Zoo, and you can join in on the fun with a virtual birthday party.
Kris the Cheetah turns 1-year-old on Tuesday.
So, to celebrate, the Cincinnati Zoo is inviting you and your friends to celebrate Kris’ big day on Facebook Live.
The party gets going at 11:30 a.m. EST over on the zoo’s Facebook page.
When Kris was born to her mom Neena, she was the only survivor out of a litter of three.
Kris and the other cubs were born on July 7, 2019, at the zoo’s cheetah breeding facility in Clermont County
