Cincinnati Zoo celebrating Kris the cheetah’s birthday with virtual party
Kris turns 1-year-old on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter: @CincinnatiZoo)
By Jared Goffinet | July 7, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 8:41 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s a special day at the Cincinnati Zoo, and you can join in on the fun with a virtual birthday party.

Kris the Cheetah turns 1-year-old on Tuesday.

So, to celebrate, the Cincinnati Zoo is inviting you and your friends to celebrate Kris’ big day on Facebook Live.

The party gets going at 11:30 a.m. EST over on the zoo’s Facebook page.

When Kris was born to her mom Neena, she was the only survivor out of a litter of three.

Kris and the other cubs were born on July 7, 2019, at the zoo’s cheetah breeding facility in Clermont County

