Contact sports in Ohio get short-term ‘return to play’ order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Contact sports in Ohio are back under a short-term basis and with certain guidelines, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Wednesday.
Through July 15, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a Director’s Order that allows games and tournaments to resume.
Husted said this order issued by ODH requires all teams involved to agree to specific requirements for practices, scrimmages and games.
Here are the requirements that must be agreed upon:
- Testing of all players, coaches, staff, athletic trainers and officials before travel and after the competition
- Daily symptom assessments
- Athletic trainers must wear a face covering while attending to a player
- Coaches and officials are recommended to wear a face covering when possible
- Social distancing by players who are not actively engaged in practice or competition
- Immediate isolation and medical care for a participant who develops symptoms
“One of the things I’ve missed the most over the past few months is playing and watching sports,” said Husted. “Sports are more than just a game – it’s where we learn teamwork, grit, and how to compete, and I know millions of people are eagerly anticipating the return to play.”
Lt. Gov. Husted said this order is a short-term “return to play.”
