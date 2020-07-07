Coroner identifies woman found in barrel behind Middletown home

Coroner identifies woman found in barrel behind Middletown home
Police found a woman's body in a barrel behind a Middletown home on June 30. (Source: WXIX)
July 7, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 10:08 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Butler County coroner has identified the woman whose body was found in a barrel behind a Middletown home on June 30.

She was identified as 21-year-old Cecily Cornett. Her cause of death is under investigation.

Officers were called to the house in the 3200 block of Yankee Road to investigate a report of a female inside a barrel at that address, according to a Middletown Police Department release.

At the house, officers made contact with 35-year-old William Slaton and advised him of the complaint, police say. Slaton then went to the back of the house and “tossed a barrel over the fence,” the department’s release reads.

It continues: “Officers checked the barrel to see if a person inside was in need of emergency medical attention and found the dead body of a female inside.”

Slaton is now charged with gross abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime or death and tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be added.

William Slaton
William Slaton (Source: Middletown Police Department)

His bond was set at $210,000 by a judge with the Middletown Municipal Court.

Slaton is scheduled to appear in court on July 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Middletown Police Det. Mynhier at 513.425.7720.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.