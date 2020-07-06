Deja vu All over again

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Déjà vu, and just like Yogi Berra said - all over again! Showers and thunderstorms have settled down after firing up during the heat of the day and once again they will re-fire tomorrow.
The low and high temperatures Tuesday were 68° and 91°, the 5th day in a row that CVG topped out at 90° or higher. Three more are ahead then we see a bit of a break - but only for a short time.
The heat and humidity combined to push the heat index at Oxford, OH to 100° Tuesday and not far behind at the same time Hamilton and Lebanon both recorded a heat index of 98°.
Wednesday through Friday afternoons with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s the heat index will reach or exceed 100°. Some locations, especially those along streams and rivers could see a heat index as hot as 105° for a brief time any afternoon.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend and the start of next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.