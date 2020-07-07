500+ dismissal motions filed in City cases against protesters, ‘political prosecutions’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local legal group has filed motions to dismiss charges against several hundred individuals who were arrested and detained in late May and early June during Cincinnati’s protests against police brutality.
Cincinnati Mass Defense Coalition announced it served the City of Cincinnati with the motions Tuesday afternoon.
Rev. Nelson Pierce Jr. is a racial justice advocate and senior pastor at Beloved Community Church.
“We believe that exercising one’s First Amendment rights should not be an arrestable offense, and no one should be prosecuted for having the courage to fight for racial justice,” Pierce said.
“Cincinnati can never become a just or equitable city if it arrests and prosecutes people who take to the streets and demonstrate to demand change and justice.”
According to the CMDC release, most of the individuals were charged with misconduct at an emergency, a first-degree that carries up to six months in jail and, the release says, “hefty” fines.
The group claims city officials refer to the cases as “curfew violations,” an intentional misnomer, according to the group, because the City arrested the individuals on misconduct at an emergency charges rather than allegedly lower-level curfew-related charges.
Pertinent to the motion’s legal basis, the Ohio Revised Code creates misconduct at an emergency as a fourth degree misdemeanor. But the code specifies: “If a violation of this section creates a risk of physical harm to persons or property, misconduct at an emergency is a misdemeanor of the first degree.”
According CMDC’s motion, the protesters were charged with the first degree misdemeanors under complaints executed by a processing officer who, the group says, “apparently was not present at the arrest.”
(The motion is made on one defendant’s behalf and reproduced for each, hence the phrasing in direct quotes of “the arrest” rather than “the arrests” and “the complaint” rather than “the complaints.” )
The motion continues: “The complaint provides no description of the facts of the purported offense, nor does it provide any description of conduct that created any risk of physical harm to persons or property.”
According to the group, the complaints are recitations of Mayor John Cranley’s emergency order establishing the city-wide curfew. That is, they are not statements of facts against individual defendants, but “blanket allegation(s)” of facts “clearly provided en masse and likely in advance.”
More: “The complaint relies on conclusory predictions or arguments of law in order to allege that defendant’s conduct merits an enhanced charge.”
Lastly: “The city (...) posits that any misconduct in the purported emergency per se poses risk of harm to person or property.”
All that is to say, CMDC argues the city premises its graduation of the misdemeanor charge on the idea that violating the curfew order by itself creates risk of physical harm absent any verified instance of physical harm.
Indeed, a complaint provided by CMDC justifies the first-degree misdemeanor charge because the defendant’s actions “(create and/or prolong) the emergency situation created by ongoing risk of illegal violence and property damage.”
Another arguments made by CMDC questions the authority of the mayor to issue emergency orders without the support of City Council. Still another claims the curfew order places restrictions on the defendants’ First Amendment rights with no justifiable basis.
Tala Mohammaf Ali is a Muslim chaplain at Xavier University and a board member of Islamic Association of Cincinnati.
“We recognize that these cases are nothing more than political prosecutions, designed to gut the movement for Black liberation and to scare people from protesting,” Ali said.
According to the CMDC release, if the City Prosecutor’s Office continues with its prosecution of the individuals, the Hamilton County Municipal Court will decide whether to grant or deny the motion.
