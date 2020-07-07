Dozens of firefighters respond to three-alarm fire in Walnut Hills

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant building in Walnut Hills early Tuesday morning, officials said.
The fire broke out in the 800 block of Buena Vista Place Tuesday around 2 a.m.
Officials told FOX19 NOW the three-alarm fire is tough to fight because it’s in an odd part of the building - a closed-off attic space.
Chief Jason Vollmer said they fought the fire defensively at first but had to pull back because the building had a weak roof.
MLK at Gilbert Avenue is blocked off and likely will be for hours while they work to extinguish the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.