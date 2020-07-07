High humidity and afternoon downpours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A muggy morning with some patchy fog, otherwise it’s all about the heat and humidity once again Tuesday.
With all the humidity any shower or thunderstorm could produce brief, heavy downpours. Severe thunderstorms are not in the forecast. A Tuesday afternoon high near 92 degrees.
Each afternoon with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s the heat index will reach or exceed 100°. Some locations, especially those along streams and rivers could see a heat index as hot as 105° for a brief time any afternoon.
By week’s end a cold front will approach from the northwest and bring the chance for heavy thunderstorms, somewhat lower humidity and slightly cooler air. As far as fronts go this will be wimpy.
It will hang around for a while increasing the chance of rain into the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.