Hoxworth Blood Center asking for donors during critical need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Blood donors can show their support this summer and receive a free T-shirt in a program through Hoxworth Blood Center and the University of Cincinnati.
From now through July 13, people who donate blood or platelets at one of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers get an exclusive ‘Love Thy Neighbor, Donate Blood’ shirt.
Organizers say they need 400 donors per day for stable inventory.
As the community continues to rally around patients and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis, donors have been out in bunches in recent months.
There’s been a dramatic increase in blood usage in recent weeks as doctors perform surgeries that were postponed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointments are encouraged to maintain social distancing and the flow of donors.
Donors are required to wear a mask.
Hoxworth Blood Center serves more than 30 Hospitals and medical facilities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
