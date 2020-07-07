Investigation is over into complaints about West Chester’s police chief: Read it here

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - An outside review of complaints against West Chester’s police chief by his two captains and their attorney alleging, among many things, retaliation, racism, sexism, mishandling of public records and failure to address sexual harassment concluded “there is no basis” for him or the assistant chief to face any disciplinary action, according to township records released Tuesday.
Police Chief Joel Herzog, however, “needs to show significantly more care to be appropriate and professional in his conversations with subordinates and in the presence of members of the public,” reads the 54-page report by Douglas Duckett, a private attorney hired by the township’s law firm at the request of township trustees to review the complaints.
“He must particularly avoid any comment, including joking ones, based on a person’s race, sex, religion, national origin or ancestry, age, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity - that is the law and West Chester Township policy,” the report states.
"This is true at all times, on-duty and off-duty, for Joel Herzog always wears the role of West Chester Police Chief, and his words and actions therefore reflect not only on himself but the Police Department and the Township as a whole.
“A performance improvement plan for Chief Herzog should clarify and specify this requirement, and that failure to meet those expectations will end his service as Police Chief.”
The report also concludes “There were clear grounds to bring several charges of dishonesty against” one of the captains who complained about the chief, Jamie Hensley, who quit June 23. The other captain, Joe Gutman, remains on duty.
Hensley’s “abrupt resignation before I issued my written report mooted any need for disciplinary proceedings on that question, but given some of the reckless and simply false accusations that he hurled against Chief Herzog, it is important to state, for the record, my investigation’s conclusion that Capt. Hensley lied,” Duckett wrote.
More broadly, his report states, “the remaining command staff members to function, for this dysfunctional and toxic workplace dynamic to heal, each of them must communicate far more effectively with each other on a constant and open basis.
“That means that Col. Herzog and Lt. Col. Rebholz cannot avoid Capt. Gutman to avoid the negativity. I also recommend that the performance improvement plans for Chief Herzog spell out that expectation, including holding regular command staff meetings as well as structured communication sessions involving Assistant Township Administrator Lisa Brown.
“They should also be required to submit regular, joint reports with (Captain) Gutman to Township Administrator Larry Burks on their progress on rebuilding the work relationship.”
Duckett recommends a police psychologist resume team-building efforts in the wake of this report, the resignation of Hensley, and “performance improvement plans that will be issued.”
“I do not know if the Police Department command team can get past the deep damage and distrust, but there is no responsible choice but to work hard at doing so. There may be other training programs aimed at improving communication and team building that the Township can consider requiring the members of the command staff to attend,” the report states.
“But unless this dysfunction and ‘guerrilla war’ among the Police Department’s command staff is stopped, and all involved commit to the hard work of making the individual changes necessary for that to happen, the situation is completely untenable.
“All involved need to understand that each person’s continued employment depends on making the changes necessary to rebuild that an effective work team.”
Read the full report here:
The township issued a lengthy statement with the report which read in part:
“West Chester Township hired a third-party in March to investigate complaints and allegations by two West Chester police captains against Police Chief Joel Herzog. The findings of the third-party investigator are his, and are based on extensive interviews with all of those involved, his experience and legal expertise.
“All complaints made by the two captains were taken seriously with the intention of unraveling the truths and finding a path to restore a positive workplace culture for all.
“The report stands on its own and offers details about how events transpired. Township Administrator Larry Burks will continue to work with the West Chester Board of Trustees in weighing the outcomes and conclusions of this report, along with any new concerns brought forward, to determine next steps.
“The ultimate goal is a positive workplace environment for all of West Chester’s professionals, in order to provide the most exceptional service to the community.
“The report is lengthy and provides detailed insight and facts into the interactions and actions of the police command staff, drawing conclusions based on interviews and research. It goes into detail regarding each complaint made and deserves a full reading.
“It is up to the reader to draw his or her own conclusions from the report, but residents should know that the Township is not blind to the circumstances outlined and will take action in the best interest of the community.”
Read the township’s full statement here:
FOX19 NOW is working to obtain comment from the police chief and an attorney for Captain Gutman and former captain Hensley.
We will continue to update this story throughout the night.
