Krohn Conservatory reopens with social distancing, creativity in mind

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Observatory has reopened after being closed since Mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemuc.
Astronomer Dean Regas says the observatory has new policies and precautions to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
“We are keeping the group size pretty small, so about 10-12 people maximum,” Regas said. “That gives you a lot of time with the telescope.”
Online reservations are required. Daytime tours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays noon-4 p.m.
“You can take a 20-30 minute daytime tour, and if it’s sunny we can do safe solar viewing,” Regas explained. “For nighttime viewing we are open on Fridays from 7-9 p.m.”
The conservatory has come up with creative ways to use its telescopes to project images and let people use the telescopes in a safe way.
“We can project and image, we can even send it to your phone,” Regas said.” We can give you an adapter that you take your phone and put it right up to the eye piece and take your own pictures.”
The observatory will also be hosting their online classes.
