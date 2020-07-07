Long recovery for motorcyclist hit by pickup that fled Butler Co. crash scene

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Almost a month after suffering severe injures in a hit-skip crash, a Tri-State woman is continuing her recovery.
Steven and Nikki Bagley were driving home from a dinner date on their motorcycles around 8:30 p.m. on June 14 when someone slammed into the back of their bikes and took off.
“To be able to turn around and look and see your wife rolling on the ground end-over-end... traffic was coming... it was a very anxious moment,” Steven remembered.
The crash happened on State Route 4. The Bagleys describe the vehicle that hit them as a red pickup truck. They say a man was driving the truck.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing, but the Bagleys want answers now.
“The weather was good, and we thought we would take just a little extra room to ride, and that’s when we were hit from behind,” Nikki said.
Steven recalls the crash felt like an “explosion.”
“I lost three or four seconds,” he said. “Really not sure what happened. At that moment I realized I was sliding on my back, and I tried to stop myself as fast as I could and figure out where I was.”
Despite the police report describing Nikki’s injuries as “minor,” she was hurt badly, her husband says. Since the crash, she’s already endured two surgeries. But now she’s working her way through the recovery process.
“I’m hanging in there,” Nikki said. “I’ve got another surgery towards the end of the month to remove all the rods and pins from my leg, and then hopefully after that, just physical therapy from there.”
The Bagleys are hoping someone can help them figure out who was driving the pickup.
“Answers would mean a lot,” Nikki said. “I think that you should be responsible for what you’ve done.”
They ask anyone with information to come forward and anyone with cameras in the area to check their feeds
If you have a tip for police, you can call the non-emergency dispatch number of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office: (513) 785-1300.
