METRO requiring facial coverings for riders starting this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Facial coverings will be required for all METRO bus riders and drivers when Cincinnati’s mask ordinance goes into effect on Thursday.
METRO announced the facial covering requirement two days before the city’s ordinance begins.
Only kids ages six and younger are not required to have a facial covering while on the bus, according to METRO.
METRO said they will be giving out free masks to anyone that needs one from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Government Square.
“It is important that we each do our part to protect ourselves and each other from COVID-19,” said Brandy Jones, Vice President of External Affairs. “Wearing a mask or facial covering is one of the most effective and simplest ways we can do that while riding.”
Cincinnati’s mask ordinance, which was approved by City Council on July 3, requires facial coverings on public transportation.
Under the ordinance, people who ride the streetcar, take a bus, taxi, or any other ride-sharing vehicle are required to wear masks.
The ordinance says businesses can refuse customers if they do not wear a mask.
As of July 3, seven METRO bus operators had tested positive for the coronavirus.
