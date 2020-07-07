More fun unlocked at Cincinnati Zoo with return of Zoo Keys

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More fun and learning is being unlocked at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with the return of Zoo Keys.
With a turn of the animal-shaped key at any of the 20 different locations, zoo-goers will hear a story about a nearby animal or plant.
Tales of the animal kingdom can be heard in English or Spanish at every key location.
Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said they have heard from people asking if Zoo Keys would be brought back and now, they are.
“Through the years, visitors have asked us over and over to bring back the Zoo Keys,” said Maynard. “We listened and are happy to offer this fun, simple activity that families can enjoy together.”
Zoo Keys can be found at the train station or ticketing windows and cost $3 for members and $4 for non-members.
The zoo said they hope to add a new animal each year.
