Mother charged in Delhi drowning death of infant daughter, court documents show

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Delhi woman has been indicted in connection with the drowning death of her infant daughter in April, Delhi Township police say.
Jessica Fisher, 23, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering, according to court documents.
The charges stem from the bathtub drowning death of Fisher’s daughter, who was around 18 months old at the time, Delhi Township Police Lt. Joe Macaluso told FOX19 NOW.
The incident occurred around 8:11 p.m. April 3 on Greenwell Avenue in Delhi Township, the incident report says.
A 3-year-old was also in the bathtub at the time and was not harmed, according to Macaluso.
A man listed as a victim on the incident report, Michael Gerde, responded to provide aid to the infant girl and in the process was bitten by a dog, according to the report.
Fisher is due in court July 10 for arraignment, court documents show.
