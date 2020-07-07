Parents of slain 14-year-old resolved to find killer: ‘We’re not going to let this go’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is mourning the loss of their 14-year-old son one year after he was shot and killed in Lower Price Hill.
Cameron Franklin died from gunshot wounds on Storrs Street in Jul 2019. His killer has not been caught, the family says. They also say until that day comes, they won’t be able to find peace.
“It didn’t just hurt one person,” Franklin’s stepfather, Gary Smith said. “It’s hurting everybody right now.”
Monday was as much about honoring Franklin’s life as mourning his death. Family and friends gathered for a balloon release, each containing a special message to him.
But the family also sent out a different message: If you know something about Franklin’s death, speak up now.
“If ya’ll love Cam, like you say you love Cam, then somebody please, somebody speak for him,” one speaker said. “His voice ain’t here no more.”
Franklin’s mother, Patricia Franklin insists someone knows what happened that day last July on Storrs Street.
“Somebody knows,” she said. “A few people know, but nobody will talk.”
The couple worry their son’s killer could hurt another family.
“It’s just unthinkable about how someone could do something like this,” Smith said.
They say what has hurt the most is not seeing Franklin’s young life play out. He had just started a program for young lifeguards before he died.
“He didn’t get to live his life. He was young,” Patricia said.
“Never been on an airplane,” Smith added. “He can’t be out here enjoying nothing. He got robbed of everything.”
The family says they will be fighting until Franklin’s killer is behind bars.
“We’re not going to let this go,” Smith said. “It’s not going to get let go.”
Cincinnati police say there are no updates in Franklin’s case but ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous and possibly receive cash for your tips.
