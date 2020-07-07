Patients possibly exposed to coronavirus at Urgent Care of Hamilton, Health Dept. says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - People who were at the Urgent Care of Hamilton in late June and early July should be monitoring their health because of possible coronavirus exposure at the facility, according to the City of Hamilton Health Department (CHHD).
Between June 30 and July 2, patients might have been exposed to the coronavirus from a staff member at the Urgent Care of Hamilton on Brookwood Avenue, the health department said.
CHHD said they have contacted the patients who were at that location during those dates and they should be monitoring their health and symptoms.
Here are the coronavirus symptoms you need to watch for:
- Fever of 100.4 or chills without fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Sudden change/loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Nausea
- Diarrhea
For those with coronavirus symptoms, you are asked to call the Health Department.
If you have not been contacted and were at the Urgent Care of Hamilton sometime between June 30 and July 2, the CHHD said you need to call 513-785-7080.
There are several coronavirus testing locations available this week in Hamilton County.
- Former Remke on Delhi Pike from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Colerain Public Works on Springdale Road from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Westwood United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
