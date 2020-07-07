Pop-up coronavirus testing sites remain open in Hamilton County

By Jared Goffinet | July 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 11:45 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pop-up COVID-19 testing sites remain open this week in Hamilton County due to a spike in cases.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at the available locations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hamilton County Public Health and the Cincinnati Health Department (CHD) helped set up walk-up and drive-through testing sites throughout the county’s areas of concern.

Those who want to get tested this week can visit:

  • Former Remke on Delhi Pike from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Colerain Public Works on Springdale Road from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Westwood United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

The state health department said a health care provider’s referral is not needed.

CHD reported 39 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Tuesday.

A total of 2,726 cases and 68 deaths have been reported by the CHD.

1,317 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Cincinnati, according to the CHD.

