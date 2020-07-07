Thunderstorms Die Out Tonight - More Again Tomorrow

By Steve Horstmeyer | July 7, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 3:21 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Déjà vu, and just like Yogi Berra said - all over again! Showers ad thunderstorms have developed during the heat of the day and once again they will die out this evening and re-fire tomorrow.

The heat and humidity combined to push the heat index at Oxford, OH to 100° by 2 pm and not far behind at the same time Hamilton and Lebanon both at 98°.

Each afternoon through Friday with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s the heat index will reach or exceed 100°. Some locations, especially those along streams and rivers could see a heat index as hot as 105° for a brief time any afternoon.

Some relief is on the way for the weekend and the start of next week.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.