Thunderstorms Die Out Tonight - More Again Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Déjà vu, and just like Yogi Berra said - all over again! Showers ad thunderstorms have developed during the heat of the day and once again they will die out this evening and re-fire tomorrow.
The heat and humidity combined to push the heat index at Oxford, OH to 100° by 2 pm and not far behind at the same time Hamilton and Lebanon both at 98°.
Each afternoon through Friday with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s the heat index will reach or exceed 100°. Some locations, especially those along streams and rivers could see a heat index as hot as 105° for a brief time any afternoon.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend and the start of next week.
