Warren County to offer pop-up COVID-19 testing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be offered in Warren County this week and next.
On Friday, July 10, tests will be available from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Franklin Community Park, 306 E. Sixth Street, in Franklin.
And they will be available on Monday, July 13, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon.
The Warren County Health District says quantities may be limited.
No appointment is necessary.
Bring your insurance card if you have one. There will be no out of pocket cost for anyone.
There is no need for a health care provider’s referral.
You must drive up to the testing location, no walk-ups will be allowed.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.