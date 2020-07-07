Mask mandate for Butler, Hamilton County issued by ODH

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mask mandate for Hamilton and Butler County will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) issued this order after the governor said he spoke with local health commissioners in the seven red level risk counties.
Gov. DeWine said this mandate applies for the following areas in Butler and Hamilton counties:
- Any indoor location that is not a residence.
- Outdoor areas where 6′ of social distancing cannot be maintained from people who are not family members of their households.
- Transportation and ridesharing services.
A misdemeanor charge will be the penalty for violating the mask requirement in the designated areas, according to the governor.
This mask ordinance does not apply to kids under the age of 10 or any minor who cannot safely wear a face covering, the governor said.
Additionally, the governor said this doesn’t apply to people who have been advised to not wear a mask by a physician.
The mandate will remain active for each county until it no longer in the red or purple level risk category, Gov. DeWine explained.
ODH’s mask ordinance goes into effect one day before Cincinnati’s.
The governor said his takeaway from talking with county health commissioners before the ODH issued the order was the coronavirus was spreading in large family gatherings (birthday parties, graduations, funerals, etc.).
948 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday by the state health department.
Ohio has now seen a total of 58,904 cases.
With 43 more deaths from the coronavirus announced on Tuesday, ODH data shows the overall death toll is now 2,970.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.