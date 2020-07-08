Beloved bear found at CVG and returned after social media campaign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A beloved member of Louisiana family spent a month at CVG after missing his flight, but Beary the bear is home at last.
The story begins with 9-year-old Zaiden Kirby, whose whirlwind life as the son of a military father has been punctuated by move after move — from Kentucky to Georgia to Ohio to Louisiana, where the family lives today.
Through it all has been Beary.
“I’ve had him ever since I was born,” Zaiden explained.
Beary was there with Zaiden in June at CVG, where Zaiden was set to board a plane home to Louisiana after spending a few weeks with his grandparents in Kentucky.
Beary didn’t make it. Zaiden says he accidentally left him in the train at the terminal.
“It was traumatic,” Zaiden’s mother, Kristin Kirby said.
That is when the social media campaign began, thanks to Zaiden’s grandmother, who “bombarded” CBG’s Facebook page, according to Kristin.
As luck would have it, CVG Police Officer Joe Woeste was able to answer the call. He found Beary in he terminal, then applied a mask to the bear, buckled him up the front seat of his vehicle and eventually sent the itinerant ursine home.
