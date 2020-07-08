Cincinnati Zoo requiring guests wear masks in most areas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Masks will be required when you go visit your favorite hippo, Fiona, and her friends at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
To comply with the state ordinance, the zoo said guests will be required to wear masks in all indoor buildings and even some outdoor areas.
Masks are required while you stand in line at the train, food and retail areas, the zoo stated.
The Cincinnati Zoo is requiring masks in outdoor areas where they said it is hard to maintain 6′ of social distance like Gorilla World and Hippo Cove.
“The State mandate requires masks outdoors when people are not able to consistently maintain a safe social distance of 6ft. We’re asking people to pull masks up when passing others on Zoo grounds,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Employees are required to wear masks at all times.”
Other areas the zoo said masks will be required include Manatee Springs, Insect World, Reptile House, Dragons and Wings of the World.
If you don’t have a mask, the zoo is selling animal masks for $5 and regular masks for $1.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.