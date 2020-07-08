CPS handing out 30k computers, iPads to students to close digital divide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools is handing out thousands of electronic devices to students as they prepare for a blended learning environment in the fall.
District leaders hope the devices help close the digital divide for students who don’t have technology at home and need it for remote learning.
Plans for the project foresee a total of 30,000 computers and iPads going out to students across the district, with 1,100 devices disbursed as of Wednesday.
Students or parents must pick up their device from the school the student attends. The device distribution dates and times are available on the district’s website.
Rising junior Cincere Minor went to Taft High School Wednesday afternoon to pick up the laptop he’ll use in the upcoming school year.
“i know you’ll be able to get in contact with your teachers,” Minor said. “And I’ll be able to keep my work up with this [computer].”
Minor said remote learning came with its share of challenges when CPS closed its buildings in March.
“It was hard, cause we couldn’t really learn,” he said. "But we got the work done though."
The district’s fall reopening plan takes a hybrid approach and will still require students to learn from home for a few days per week.
Jeff Crystal is the district’s device management director. Speaking of closing that digital divide, he says giving out the computers and tablets to the students is “a requirement.”
“We can’t afford to not have it, so these devices are a critical step in that direction,” he said. “These devices are special devices in that they have software and links the students need for their academic program. It will also contain software that will keep the students safe.”
The hope is to help students regain some of what COVID-19 took when the classrooms closed.
“Half the time is going to be spent out of the school house,” Crystal said. “So the students have to have their online academic resources to continue with their education.”
