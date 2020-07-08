Déjà vu all over again Part II

By Steve Horstmeyer | July 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 3:56 PM

The heat and humidity combined to push the heat index at Oxford, OH to 100° Tuesday and not far behind at the same time Hamilton and Lebanon both recorded a heat index of 98°.

Tomorrow and Friday afternoons with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s the heat index will reach or exceed 100°. Some locations, especially those along streams and rivers could see a heat index as hot as 105° for a brief time any afternoon.

Some relief is on the way for the weekend and the start of next week.

