Déjà vu all over again Part II

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
The heat and humidity combined to push the heat index at Oxford, OH to 100° Tuesday and not far behind at the same time Hamilton and Lebanon both recorded a heat index of 98°.
Tomorrow and Friday afternoons with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s the heat index will reach or exceed 100°. Some locations, especially those along streams and rivers could see a heat index as hot as 105° for a brief time any afternoon.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend and the start of next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.